Schmoke kicks five field goals, Saint Francis tops Merrimack

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 3:59 PM

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Justin Sliwoski connected with Kahtero Summers for a 60-yard touchdown pass on the first play from scrimmage, Alex Schmoke added five field goals and Saint Francis (Pa.) defeated Merrimack 22-6 on Saturday.

After the long touchdown to start things off, the Red Flash got all of their scoring from Schmoke. Four of his field goals came after Saint Francis was stopped in the red zone and his long kick of the day was a 39-yarder.

Summers finished with five receptions for 107 yards and Marques DeShields had 97 yards rushing for Saint Francis (5-5, 4-2 Northeast Conference).

Westin Elliott hit Anthony Norcia with a 34-yard touchdown pass for Merrimack’s only score. Elliott completed 30 of 47 passes for 253 yards for the Warriors (5-5, 2-4).

