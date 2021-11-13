CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
College Football

Salukis beat Indiana State to stay in thick of MVFC race

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 5:11 PM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Nic Baker threw a pair of touchdown passes to Avante Cox, Javon Williams Jr. ran in for two more and Southern Illinois defeated Indiana State 47-21 on Saturday.

The Salukis (7-3, 5-2) — ranked 16th in the FCS coaches poll — remain a game back of first-place North Dakota State in the Missouri Valley Football Conference with one game left in the regular season. SIU is home against Youngstown State next Saturday.

Leading 19-7 at halftime, SIU broke the game open with a 21-point third quarter that included a Baker-to-Cox score, Anthony Knighton’s pick-6 and Donnavan Spencer’s short TD run.

Baker was 17 of 26 for 233 yards passing.

Anthony Thompson was 21 of 33 for 192 yards with two touchdowns and two of the Sycamores’ three interceptions. Dante Hendrix had two touchdown catches for ISU (4-6, 2-5).

