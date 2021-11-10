CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Mobile clinic at Pr. George's schools | Grant for future DC restaurants | Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Football » Rourke's 3 TD passes,…

Rourke’s 3 TD passes, strong ground game lead Ohio past EMU

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 12:17 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Kurtis Rourke threw three touchdown passes, Ohio gained 265 yards on the ground, and the Bobcats defeated Eastern Michigan 34-26 on Tuesday night.

Rourke, who was 9-of-17 passing for 230 yards, had 32 fewer completions than his counterpart, Ben Bryant of Eastern Michigan. Bryant completed 41 of 57 passes for 354 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

After Eastern Michigan scored to tie the game at 20 in the third quarter, Ohio took control with a 20-yard Isaiah Cox touchdown run and a 66-yard touchdown pass from Rourke to Cameron Odom.

Eastern Michigan scored on a Samson Evans 3-yard run with 2:36 to go but Ohio recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

De’Montre Tuggle led Ohio (3-7, 3-3 Mid-American) with 78 yards rushing.

Eastern Michigan (6-4, 3-3), which last week became bowl eligible for the sixth time in program history, got 62 yards and two rushing touchdowns from Evans. Tanner Knue had 127 receiving yards.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

Advisory panel outlines how agencies can meet 'open data by default' goal

Bureau of the Fiscal Service lowers grant reporting burden through blockchain

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up