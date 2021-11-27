HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Home » College Football » New Mexico St. parts…

New Mexico St. parts with coach Doug Martin after 9 seasons

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 8:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State announced Saturday it is making a coaching changes, moving on from Doug Martin after nine seasons.

Aggies athletic director Mario Moccia said after New Mexico State (2-10) ended its regular season by beating UMass that Martin’s contract, which is set to expire after the season, would not be renewed.

“I wanted to take the opportunity to publicly thank Doug for everything he’s done for the program,” Moccia told reporters. “He faced many challenges, from social conduct to APR issues. And he more than improved those items.”

Martin finished 25-74 at New Mexico State, a major college football independent. The Aggies will be joining Conference USA by 2023.

The 58-year-old Martin had one winning season, guiding New Mexico State to a bowl game in 2013 for the first time since 1960. The 57-year bowl drought was the longest in the country. The Aggies won the Arizona Bowl against Utah State to finish 7-6.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up