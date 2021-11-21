NAIA Football Playoff Glance

All Times EST First Round Saturday, Nov. 20 Morningside (Iowa) 63, Ottawa 38 Grand View (Iowa) 38, Dickinson State (N.D.)…

All Times EST First Round Saturday, Nov. 20

Morningside (Iowa) 63, Ottawa 38

Grand View (Iowa) 38, Dickinson State (N.D.) 13

Northwestern (Iowa) 24, Central Methodist (Mo.) 7

Kansas Wesleyan def. Indiana Wesleyan, forfeit

Keiser (Fla.) 16, Reinhardt (Ga.) 13

Marian (Ind.) 21, Southwestern (Kan.) 17

Concordia (Mich.) 47, St. Xavier (Ill.) 3

Sunday, Nov. 21

Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 48, Montana Western 21

___

Quarterfinals Saturday, Nov. 27

TBD

___

Semifinals Saturday, Dec. 4

TBD

___

Championship Saturday, Dec. 18 Durham County Memorial Stadium At Durham, N.C.

Semifinal winners, TBD

