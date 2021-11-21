CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
NAIA Football Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 4:03 PM

All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, Nov. 20

Morningside (Iowa) 63, Ottawa 38

Grand View (Iowa) 38, Dickinson State (N.D.) 13

Northwestern (Iowa) 24, Central Methodist (Mo.) 7

Kansas Wesleyan def. Indiana Wesleyan, forfeit

Keiser (Fla.) 16, Reinhardt (Ga.) 13

Marian (Ind.) 21, Southwestern (Kan.) 17

Concordia (Mich.) 47, St. Xavier (Ill.) 3

Sunday, Nov. 21

Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 48, Montana Western 21

___

Quarterfinals
Saturday, Nov. 27

TBD

___

Semifinals
Saturday, Dec. 4

TBD

___

Championship
Saturday, Dec. 18
Durham County Memorial Stadium
At Durham, N.C.

Semifinal winners, TBD

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

