CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Football » Indiana Wesleyan withdraws from…

Indiana Wesleyan withdraws from NAIA football playoffs

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 10:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Indiana Wesleyan University withdrew from the NAIA football playoffs Friday after inadvertently playing an academically ineligible player this season.

Indiana Wesleyan was scheduled to play Kansas Wesleyan at home on Saturday in the first round.

Indiana Wesleyan said it recently discovered that a member of the football team was academically ineligible and played in several games earlier in the season. The university said it self-reported its discovery to the NAIA.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up