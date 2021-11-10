CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Georgia’s Anderson charged with rape, maintains innocence

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 10:45 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia outside linebacker Adam Anderson was booked at the Athens-Clarke County jail Wednesday night after being charged with rape.

Anderson’s attorney, Steve Sadow, said in a statement released to The Associated Press on Wednesday night that Anderson “voluntarily surrendered” at the Athens-Clarke County Sherriff’s office.

Jail records show Anderson was booked at 7:45 p.m.

“Adam is innocent of the charge brought against him and intends to vigorously defend himself in court,” Sadow said in the statement. “He will seek release on bond. Once again, Adam hopes and prays that the UGA community and the public keep an open mind and afford him the presumption of innocence that the law demands.”

Anderson was suspended by Georgia last week while being investigated by Athens-Clarke County Police for the alleged rape.

After Sadow made an unsuccessful appeal for Anderson’s suspension to be lifted as he was not yet charged, Anderson did not play in No. 1 Georgia’s 43-6 win over Missouri last week and remains under suspension for Saturday’s game at Tennessee.

According to an Athens-Clarke County Police incident report released last week, a 21-year-old woman reported the alleged rape Oct. 29. According to the incident report, the woman said she went to an Athens residence on Oct. 29 after having some drinks and woke up on a bed while Anderson was having sexual intercourse with her.

The woman told officers the sex was not consensual and that she was able to leave the residence.

Anderson is a key player on Georgia’s defense. He leads the team with five sacks and is tied for fifth with 32 tackles.

As part of a statement he released on Thursday, Georgia coach Kirby Smart said “… we don’t comment on law enforcement matters, but I’ve been clear about the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field. I will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols.”

