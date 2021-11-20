CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Football » Freshmen Pratt, Spears lead…

Freshmen Pratt, Spears lead Tulane past South Florida 45-17

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 3:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Freshman Michael Pratt passed for a career-high 311 yards and three touchdowns and freshman Tyjae Spears ran for career-best 111 yards and two scores to lead Tulane past South Florida 45-17 on Saturday.

South Florida (2-9, 1-6 American Athletic Conference) accounted for the first and last touchdowns of the game but in between it was all Green Wave (2-9, 1-6 American Athletic Conference). Spears knotted the score at 7 with a 69-yard TD run on Tulane’s second play of the game. Pratt followed with scoring strikes to Cameron Carroll — covering 9 yards — and a 30-yarder to Tyrick James. Spears closed out the first quarter with a 6-yard TD run and Tulane led 28-7.

Pratt threw a 48-yard scoring strike to Jaetavian Toles in the second quarter, Carroll ran it in from 8 yards out in third and Merek Glover kicked a 36-yard field in the fourth to cap the run for Tulane.

Kel Joiner Jr. ran for 95 yards and a first-quarter TD for the Bulls. Cade Fortin had a 9-yard scoring run in the fourth on his only carry of the game.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

GSA says vast majority of contractors agree to implement vaccine mandate

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up