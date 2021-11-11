CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Cornhuskers to be without LB JoJo Domann for rest of season

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 4:04 PM

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Linebacker JoJo Domann, one of the top tacklers in Nebraska history, announced Thursday that his career with the Cornhuskers is over following surgery on his left hand.

Domann, who made the announcement on his podcast, said he injured a finger early in the Oct. 30 game against Purdue.

The sixth-year senior from Colorado Springs, Colorado, played one of his best games last week against Ohio State. He made nine tackles, intercepted a pass and broke up two others.

Domann played in 51 games and finished his career with 209 tackles. His 133 solo tackles rank 11th on the school’s all-time chart.

The Huskers (3-7, 1-6 Big Ten) close the season at Wisconsin on Nov. 20 and against Iowa at home on Nov. 26.

