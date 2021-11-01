Coronavirus News: White House press secretary has COVID-19 | Montgomery Co. primed to reinstate mask mandate | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Alabama State fires head football coach Donald Hill-Eley

The Associated Press

November 1, 2021, 11:51 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama State has fired football coach Donald Hill-Eley two days after the Hornets’ latest loss to rival Alabama A&M.

Alabama State athletic director Dr. Jason Cable announced the “change in leadership” on Monday. Defensive coordinator Travis Pearson will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season, starting with Saturday’s game at Prairie View A&M.

Hill-Eley went 20-21 in four-plus seasons after taking over following an 0-5 start in 2017. The Hornets went 5-1 the rest of the way, earning him the promotion.

Alabama State lost for the fourth consecutive season to Alabama A&M, falling 42-28 in last weekend’s Magic City Classic.

“We want to thank coach Eley for his seven years of service and commitment to Alabama State and wish him the best in the future,” Cable said in a statement.

