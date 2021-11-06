CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Football » Alabama A&M airs it…

Alabama A&M airs it out, tops Mississippi Valley State 42-14

The Associated Press

November 6, 2021, 7:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Aqeel Glass threw four touchdown passes, Odieu Hilaire threw for a TD and caught a pass for another, and Alabama A&M rolled past Mississippi Valley State 42-14 on Saturday.

Hilaire, a wide receiver, opened the scoring with a 48-yard pass to Dee Anderson then Glass threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter for a 28-7 halftime lead for the Bulldogs (5-3, 3-3 SWAC). Glass hit Hilaire for a short score in the third quarter and Gary Quarles added a 1-yard run in the fourth.

Hilaire caught three passes for 20 yards, ran once for 7 yards and had the one pass completion for 48 yards.

The Bulldogs had 405 yards passing, with Glass going 25 of 35 for 332 yards.

The Delta Devils (2-7, 1-5) scored on a 9-yard run by Jalani Eason in the first quarter and a Conor Regan’s 7-yard pass to Jacory Rankin in the fourth.

MVSU quarterbacks Eason and Regan combined to go 22-of-36 passing for 217 yards.

—-

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

OMB's Miller says engagement with agencies, employees are driving decisions

DHA's updated plan to resize Military Health System is similar to pre-pandemic strategy

GSA begins selling 11 high-value federal properties board deems underutilized

Latest OPM hiring policy targets recent college graduates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up