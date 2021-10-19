Coronavirus News: US to OK mix-and-match boosters | Celebrating homecoming | Va. adds dashboard for children | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » College Football » Young, Davis headline AP…

Young, Davis headline AP Midseason All-America Team

The Associated Press

October 19, 2021, 1:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Associated Press midseason All-America team is led by Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Texas running back Bijan Robinson.

No. 1 Georgia’s ferocious defense is represented by defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean on the team released Tuesday and presented by Regions Bank.

The team contains a handful of new names and adjustments from the preseason team released in late August. It was picked by a group of AP Top 25 poll voters.

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Bryce Young, sophomore, Alabama.

Running backs — Kenneth Walker III, junior, Michigan State; Bijan Robinson, sophomore, Texas.

Tackles — Evan Neal, junior, Alabama; Ikem Ekwonu, junior, North Carolina State.

Guards — Eli Cox, sophomore, Kentucky; Zion Johnson, senior, Boston College.

Center — Tyler Linderbaum, junior, Iowa.

Tight end — Isaiah Likely, senior, Coastal Carolina.

Wide receivers — Drake London, junior, Southern California; Jerreth Sterns, junior, Western Kentucky.

All-purpose player — Sean Tucker, freshman, Syracuse.

Kicker — Nick Sciba, senior, Wake Forest.

DEFENSE

Ends — Aidan Hutchinson, senior, Michigan; Cody Roscoe, senior, Syracuse.

Tackles — Jordan Davis, senior, Georgia; Demarvin Leal, junior, Texas A&M.

Linebackers — Will Anderson Jr., sophomore, Alabama; Devin Lloyd, junior, Utah; Nakobe Dean, junior, Georgia.

Cornerbacks — Ahmad Gardner, junior, Cincinnati; Matt Hankins, senior, Iowa.

Safeties — Kyle Hamilton, junior, Notre Dame; Jaquan Brisker, senior, Penn State.

Punter — Matt Araiza, junior, San Diego State.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

When it comes to supply chain risks, agencies need to know when to hold ‘em, know when to fold ‘em

Senate Democrats unveil 2022 appropriations bills, back Biden's planned federal pay raise

‘We are tired’: USPS employees feel toll from retention challenges

OPM proposes expanding FEDVIP coverage to temporary, seasonal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up