Coronavirus News: US hits 700,000 COVID deaths | National Zoo cats ‘improving’ after COVID-19 | Montgomery Co. schools to allow religious exemption | Latest cases in DC region
Home » College Football » Willis, Liberty dominate second…

Willis, Liberty dominate second half in 36-12 win over UAB

The Associated Press

October 2, 2021, 10:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Malik Willis accounted for three touchdowns — all in the third quarter — and Liberty pulled away in the second half to defeat UAB 36-12 in nonconference action on Saturday.

After each team managed only a field goal in the first half, Willis used just five plays to get the Flames (4-1) into the end zone on their first possession of the third quarter.

He connected with Demario Douglas for a 34-yard gain on first down and then used three carries to cover the final 33 yards — capping the drive with an 8-yard TD run.

After a three-and-out by the Blazers (3-2), Douglas returned a punt 14 yards to the UAB 39-yard line and Willis fired a scoring strike to CJ Daniels on first down to put Liberty up 17-3.

After another three-and-out by UAB, Willis hooked up with Douglas for a 70-yard gain and capped the drive with a 1-yard TD run for a 24-3 advantage.

Joshua Mack had an 8-yard TD run in the final quarter and Liberty freshman QB Johnathan Bennett got in on the scoring with a 33-yard TD strike to Treon Sibley.

Willis completed 13 of 19 passes for 289 yards and ran for 144 yards on 15 totes. Douglas finished with four receptions for 128 yards. Liberty, an independent, outgained the Blazers 544 yards to 325.

Jermaine Brown Jr. had a 59-yard TD run for the UAB in the final quarter. He finished with 106 yards on nine carries.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Transportation Dept. furloughs 3,700 employees over lapse in federal highway fund

Discipline for unvaccinated federal employees can start on Nov. 9, OPM says

Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown

All TSP funds — except G — post negative returns in September

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up