William & Mary scores 4 straight TDs to rally past Albany

The Associated Press

October 9, 2021, 8:03 PM

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius Wilson threw for 145 yards and a touchdown, Martin Lucas scored on two short touchdown runs and William & Mary erased an 18-point deficit to defeat Albany 31-24 on Saturday.

Joey Carino threw two touchdown passes and Karl Mofor ran for another score as the Great Danes built a 21-3 halftime lead. A 3-point second half would be their undoing as they remained winless this season at 0-5 overall, 0-3 in the Colonial Athletic Association.

In the second half, the Tribe (4-1, 2-0) scored four unanswered touchdowns to build a 31-21 lead. Lucas scored on a 3-yard run, Alex Washington returned a fumble 28 yards for a TD, Wilson hit Lachlan Pitts for an 11-yard score and Lucas, who carried just twice in the game, capped his team’s scoring with another 3-yard run.

Albany kicked a field goal midway through the fourth quarter and, trailing by 7, the Great Danes drove to the William & Mary 7-yard line but time ran out.

