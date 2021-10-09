Coronavirus News: Financial help coming for Prince George's Co. renters | Big cats recover from COVID-19 | ‘America is hurting’ | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Wells rallies Marshall past Old Dominion 20-13 in OT

The Associated Press

October 9, 2021, 5:38 PM

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Grant Wells threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Shadeed Ahmed in overtime to give Marshall a 20-13 victory over Old Dominion on Saturday.

Wells forced overtime with a 52-yard touchdown pass to Willie Johnson with 33 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, capping an eight-play, 75-yard drive for Marshall (3-3, 1-1 Conference USA). Old Dominion’s Nick Rice, who had made field goals from 47 and 45 yards, was short on a 58-yard attempt as time expired.

Old Dominion (1-2, 1-5) couldn’t convert on fourth-and-7 to end it.

Wells was 30-of-46 passing for 299 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Ahmed had seven receptions for 77 yards and Johnson finished with three catches for 63.

D.J. Mack Jr. threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Ali Jennings III in the first quarter for the Monarchs (1-2, 1-5). Blake Watson ran for 168 yards on 26 carries.

