MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at HOUSTON -144 Boston +124 College football Friday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Clemson 13 13½ (45) at SYRACUSE Marshall 10½ 11 (66½) at NORTH TEXAS at OREGON 14½ 13½ (54) California San Diego St. 8 9½ (41) at SAN JOSE ST. Saturday Florida 10½ 11½ (59½) at LSU Nebraska 2½ 4 (48) at MINNESOTA Michigan St. 3½ 4½ (48½) at INDIANA Tulsa 9 8½ (57) at SOUTH FLORIDA at CINCINNATI 20 21 (57½) UCF at ARKANSAS 3½ 4½ (53½) Auburn at TEXAS 5½ 4 (60) Oklahoma St. Texas A&M 8½ 8½ (59½) at MISSOURI at BUFFALO 10½ 9 (56½) Ohio at VIRGINIA 11½ 10½ (70) Duke Ball St. 2½ 1½ (55½) at E. MICHIGAN at MIAMI (OHIO) 20 19½ (50½) Akron Troy 6 7½ (48) at TEXAS ST. at IOWA 12½ 11½ (43) Purdue at COLORADO 6 6 (46½) Arizona at GEORGIA 22½ 22½ (44½) Kentucky at NORTH CAROLINA 6 7½ (63) Miami Pittsburgh 3½ 5 (56) at VIRGINIA TECH Toledo 5 5½ (52) at CENT. MICHIGAN at BAYLOR 4½ 6½ (50½) BYU at N. ILLINOIS 10 9 (45) Bowling Green at W. MICHIGAN 7 7 (66) Kent St. Fresno St. 3½ 3½ (53½) at WYOMING UAB 16 16 (43½) at SOUTHERN MISS. W. Kentucky 12½ 12½ (67) at OLD DOMINION Texas Tech 16½ 16½ (68) at KANSAS at SOUTH CAROLINA 20 18½ (50½) Vanderbilt at UTSA 18½ 18½ (54) Rice Alabama 17 17 (57½) at MISSISSIPPI ST. Liberty 32½ 32½ (56½) at LOUISIANA-MONROE Utah St. 7 7 (62½) at UNLV Colorado St. 9½ 10½ (45½) at NEW MEXICO Mississippi 3 2½ (83) at TENNESSEE at OKLAHOMA 11½ 13½ (65) TCU Iowa St. 4½ 6½ (50½) at KANSAS ST. Stanford 1 1½ (52½) at WASHINGTON ST. NC State 2 3 (52) at BOSTON COLLEGE at WISCONSIN 13 14 (39) Army at WASHINGTON 1½ 1½ (55) UCLA at BOISE ST. 6 4 (51) Air Force Louisiana Tech 7½ 6½ (56½) at UTEP Arizona St. 1 1 (51) at UTAH at NEVADA 16 14 (61) Hawaii NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Miami 3 3 (47) at JACKSONVILLE Kansas City 6½ 6½ (55½) at WASHINGTON LA Rams 10½ 9½ (48½) at NY GIANTS at INDIANAPOLIS 9½ 10 (43½) Houston Cincinnati 3½ 3½ (47½) at DETROIT Green Bay 4½ 5 (44½) at CHICAGO at BALTIMORE 3½ 2½ (52) LA Chargers at CAROLINA 1 1 (46) Minnesota at CLEVELAND 3 3 (49½) Arizona at DENVER 3 3½ (44½) Las Vegas Dallas 3 3½ (50½) at NEW ENGLAND at PITTSBURGH 3½ 5 (42½) Seattle Monday Buffalo 4½ 5½ (54) at TENNESSEE NHL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at NEW JERSEY -127 Chicago +106 at PHILADELPHIA -157 Vancouver +132 Minnesota -158 at ANAHEIM +132

