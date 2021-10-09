Coronavirus News: Financial help coming for Prince George's Co. renters | Big cats recover from COVID-19 | ‘America is hurting’ | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Shepherd powers Kennesaw State past Hampton 34-15

The Associated Press

October 9, 2021, 6:44 PM

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Xavie Shepherd ran for 199 yards and three touchdowns, adding 109 passing yards, and Kennesaw State rolled to a 34-15 victory over Hampton in a Big South Conference opener on Saturday.

Nath Robertson’s 35-yard field goal was the only scoring in the first quarter and it gave the Owls (4-1, 1-0) the lead for good. Shepherd’s 3-yard TD run just 1:13 into the second quarter made it 10-0. Iaan Cousin’s 36-yard scoring run made it 17-0 before Jett Duffey got the Pirates (2-3, 0-1) on the scoreboard with a 41-yard TD toss to Hezekiah Grimsley with 1:11 left before halftime. Shepherd added a 5-yard TD in the third quarter and a 3-yarder early in the fourth.

Kennesaw State rushed for 339 yards and Shepherd had half of their 58 carries. Shepherd completed 8 of 11 passes. The Owls finished with a 448-276 advantage in yards gained.

Duffey completed 11 of 16 passes for 128 yards. Backup QB Christofer Zellous had a 14-yard TD pass to Jarrett Powell late in the fourth quarter.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

