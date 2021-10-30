Coronavirus News: Pfizer shots cleared for kids 5-11 | COVID vaccinations offer more protection | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Self throws 5 TD passes, SFA races past Abilene Christian

The Associated Press

October 30, 2021, 8:25 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Trae Self threw for 346 yards and a career-high five touchdowns to lead Stephen F. Austin to a 41-27 win over Abilene Christian on Saturday.

Self was 32 of 39 and spread his completions among 11 different receivers.

Xavier Gipson had eight receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns and Darryle Simmons caught five passes, two for touchdowns. Larry Jones III had the other receiving touchdown and rushed for 108 yards on 11 carries.

Self had a pair of touchdown passes as the Lumberjacks (5-3, 1-2 ASun-WAC) scored on their first four possessions to lead 20-6 at the half.

Peyton Mansell threw for three touchdowns for Abilene Christian (4-4, 1-3), two to Davion Johnson, but had two interceptions.

SFA had 569 yards of offense, AC 332.

___

