Sanders starts Jackson St. rally in win over Bethune-Cookman

The Associated Press

October 23, 2021, 7:57 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns and Jackson State routed Bethune-Cookman 42-12 on Saturday.

Shannon Patrick threw a 29-yard scoring pass to Dylaan Lee late in the first quarter, and a field goal early in the second gave the Wildcats a 9-0 advantage.

Sanders and the Tigers (6-1, 4-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) took control from there.

The freshman Sanders led a seven-play, 71-yard drive that ended with a 28-yard scoring pass to Malachi Wideman with 9:53 before halftime. Four-and-a-half minutes later, Sanders ran for a 17-yard score, and following a Wildcats (0-8, 0-5) turnover, Sanders threw a 4-yard scoring pass to Wideman for a 21-9 lead to close the half.

Isaiah Bolden’s 94-yard kickoff return to start the second half sealed it for the Tigers.

Patrick threw for 119 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

