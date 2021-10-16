No. 4 Oklahoma beats TCU 52-31 in Williams’ starting debut

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Caleb Williams had a big starting debut for No. 4 Oklahoma, throwing for 295 yards and…

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Caleb Williams had a big starting debut for No. 4 Oklahoma, throwing for 295 yards and four touchdowns and running for another score in the Sooners’ 52-31 victory over TCU on Saturday night.

The freshman from Washington, D.C., unseated Spencer Rattler as the starter after leading a comeback victory over Texas last week in Dallas. He started fast against TCU with an opening 75-yard touchdown drive that took just under three minutes.

Williams was 18 of 23 and ran for 81 yards on nine carries. He had a 41-yard scoring run, juking a defender at the line of scrimmage and taking off.

Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) had three consecutive touchdown drives to open the third quarter, including two touchdown connections between Williams and receiver Jadon Haselwood.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan had career bests with 336 yards passing and four touchdowns.

The Horned Frogs (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) were without running back Zach Evans, who had a Big 12 second-leading 586 rushing yards and five touchdowns entering the weekend.

The Sooners are 7-0 for the second time in the last three seasons and are likely to move at least one spot higher in the Associated Press Top 25 after No. 2 Iowa lost to unranked Purdue on Saturday.

TCU: The Horned Frogs’ offense was able to expose a banged up Sooners secondary, which was without starting safety Delarrin Turner-Yell and cornerback Woodi Washington. TCU couldn’t keep pace, however, with a reinvigorated Oklahoma team.

Oklahoma: Lincoln Riley has to feel validated with his decision to turn to Williams, who had ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit questioning whether or not Williams deserves Heisman Trophy attention on the ABC broadcast.

TCU: Host West Virginia on Saturday.

Oklahoma: At Kansas on Saturday.

