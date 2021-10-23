Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Nimz, Valparaiso break away from Dayton in 2nd half, 45-28

The Associated Press

October 23, 2021, 6:05 PM

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Ben Nimz threw for 233 yards and a pair of touchdowns and Valparaiso upended Dayton 45-28 on Saturday.

After taking a 14-3 lead, the Beacons surrendered 17 unanswered points as Dayton went into halftime leading 20-14.

Valparaiso rallied with four touchdowns and a field goal in the second half. Robert Washington scored on a 34-yard run to give the Beacons a 24-20 lead they would not surrender, and added a TD run from the 4 later.

Nimz threw a 15-yard scoring pass to Charlie Maxwell and Jamauri Jackson put a capper on the scoring with a 37-yard interception return for a touchdown with 6:04 remaining.

Washington gained 91 yards on 20 carries and Braden Contreras made four catches for 118 yards for Valparaiso.

Dayton’s Jack Cook threw for 247 yards but completed only 16 of 36 and was picked off twice.

