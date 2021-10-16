Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Home » College Football » Muskett, Monmouth defeat Campbell…

Muskett, Monmouth defeat Campbell 34-17 in Big South clash

The Associated Press

October 16, 2021, 5:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Tony Muskett threw for 286 yards with three touchdowns and Monmouth rallied past Campbell 34-17 on Saturday, holding onto first place in the Big South Conference.

Lonnie Moore IV made seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown while Terrance Greene had two touchdown catches and 104 yards receiving for Monmouth (4-3, 3-0).

Muskett found Greene for a 68-yard scoring pass, and then tossed a 42-yarder to Moore as the Hawks built a 24-10 lead by halftime. Nick Null added a 48-yard field goal in the third quarter and Juwon Farri ran in from the 10 with 2:32 remaining to seal it for Monmouth.

Campbell (3-3. 2-1) was led by Wiley Hartley’s 314 yards passing with Caleb Snead catching six passes for 178 yards. Harley and Snead hooked up for a 43-yard touchdown, and Hartley also tossed a 31-yarder to Cameron Bent for the Camels’ final score.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

CDO Council sees administration’s equity goals increase demand for data

Defense Innovation Unit solves a common problem with cloud services

Army delays $22B augmented reality goggle program

NIST seeks feedback on potential 'moonshot' of supply chain security project

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up