Muskett, Farri lead Monmouth to 54-17 romp over Gardner-Webb

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Tony Muskett passed for 289 yards and four touchdowns and Juwon Farri ran for…

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Tony Muskett passed for 289 yards and four touchdowns and Juwon Farri ran for 139 yards and two scores as Monmouth overpowered Gardner-Webb 54-17 in the Bulldogs’ Big South Conference opener on Saturday.

Farri ran 39 yards for a score to open the scoring for the Hawks (3-2, 2-0) on their first possession. Muskett added a pair of TD passes to Joey Aldarelli; Nick Shoemaker forced a fumble and recovered it in the end zone for a score; and Lonnie Moore IV added a 39-yard TD run as Monmouth jumped out to a 33-0 second-quarter lead and never looked back.

The Hawks amassed 238 yards on the ground and finished with 527 yards of offense. Dymere Miller had three catches for 106 yards and a TD, while Moore caught eight passes for 100 yards and a score.

Gardner-Webb (2-3, 0-1) was held to 97 yards rushing on 26 carries with 47 of those coming on a TD run by Dexter Brown on the final play of the first half. Bailey Fisher completed 19 of 29 passes for 164 yards with one interception.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.