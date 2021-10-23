Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Musgrave, Baylor help Oregon State overcome Utah 42-34

The Associated Press

October 23, 2021, 11:12 PM

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Luke Musgrave blocked and returned a punt for a touchdown, B.J. Baylor rushed for over 100 yards and a score, and Oregon State rallied from an early deficit to defeat Utah 42-34 on Saturday night.

The Beavers (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12) trailed at the half but scored touchdowns on their first three possessions of the second half to take control.

Utah (4-3, 3-1) led in time of possession but missed a field goal and was stopped twice on fourth down from the 2-yard line.

Oregon State, the conference leader in rushing yards per game, rushed for 260 yards with Baylor, who entered averaging 112.8 yards per game, leading the way with 152.

Quarterback Chance Nolan was 14-for-19 passing for 208 yards and two touchdowns with Trevon Bradford catching six passes for 74 yards and a score. Bradford also had two carries for 20 yards and a score.

Tavion Thomas led the Utah rushing attack with 74 yards on 21 carries with two scores and quarterback Cameron Rising added 73 yards in 10 attempts. Rising completed 22 of 36 attempts for 267 yards and two scores.

Alex Austin broke up a fourth-down pass with 6:22 to play to give the Beavers possession with a 10-point lead. On third down, Nolan hit Tre-Shaun Harrison for 54 yards to get the Beavers out of a hole and help run time off the clock.

THE TAKEWAY:

UTAH: The Utes had a chance to start conference play 4-0 for the first time since joining the Pac-12. Instead, they drop into a tie with Arizona State for the South Division lead.

OREGON STATE: The Beavers had a week off to regroup from a loss at Washington State that ended a four-game winning streak. It didn’t look good in the first five minutes but the defense made some big stops and the Beavers remain in a tie for first in the North Division.

UP NEXT

Utah: Hosts UCLA next Saturday.

Oregon State: Plays at California next Saturday.

