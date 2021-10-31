Coronavirus News: Pfizer shots cleared for kids 5-11 | COVID vaccinations offer more protection | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Morris’ late TD lifts Washington past Stanford 20-13

The Associated Press

October 31, 2021, 2:13 AM

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Dylan Morris threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jalen McMillan with 21 seconds remaining, lifting Washington past Stanford 20-13 on Saturday night.

Sean McGrew ran for 114 yards on 19 carries to pace Washington’s best game of the year running the ball. Cameron Davis added 99 yards on 18 attempts to help the Huskies (3-2, 4-4 Pac-12) pile up a season-high 229 yards on the ground.

Peyton Henry matched his career-high with four field goals.

Stanford has lost three straight since knocking off then-No. 3 Oregon.

The Cardinal (2-4, 3-5) trailed most of the game before scoring 10 points in the fourth quarter to take a brief lead.

Quarterback Tanner McKee scored on a 1-yard dive and Joshua Karty kicked a 43-yard field goal that put Stanford up 13-12.

After Washington was called for a delay on the first play of its ensuing drive, the Huskies moved quickly downfield and appeared to be setting up for a field goal before Morris lofted a perfect throw to McMillan for the game-winning score.

THE TAKEAWAY

Washington: The Huskies are feeling a lot better after their second consecutive comeback win. Morris made the game-winning throw but it was Washington’s running game that made the difference. McGrew and Davis were unstoppable most of the night.

Stanford: The Cardinal made a handful of big plays but were too stagnant offensively. The defense made a critical fourth-down stop in the fourth quarter but a breakdown in coverage was costly.

UP NEXT

Washington: Play No. 7 Oregon on Nov. 6.

Stanford: Host Utah on Nov. 5.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

