McKinney leads Eastern Kentucky in 42-10 rout of Lamar

The Associated Press

October 30, 2021, 6:27 PM

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Parker McKinney threw three touchdown passes in the first half and Eastern Kentucky did all of its scoring before intermission to beat Lamar 42-10 on Saturday afternoon.

De’Joun Hewitt ran for two first-quarter touchdowns, including a 25-yard dash, and Davion Ross returned an interception 32 yards for a score as the Colonels jumped to a 21-0 lead.

After Lamar scored its lone touchdown on Jalen Dummett’s seven-yard scramble, McKinney threw back-to-back touchdowns to Dakota Allen and a third to Jayden Higgins for a 42-7 halftime lead.

McKinney was 15 of 20 for 218 yards passing, and the Colonels did not turn the ball over. Hewitt had 101 yards on 20 carries and Allen had four catches for 76 yards.

Lamar (1-6, 0-4 ASUN-Western Athletic Conference) managed just 77 yards passing and ran for 116 on 41 carries.

Eastern Kentucky (6-2, 3-0) has won five straight and stands atop the conference standings.

