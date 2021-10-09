Coronavirus News: Financial help coming for Prince George's Co. renters | Big cats recover from COVID-19 | ‘America is hurting’ | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Idaho hangs on to defeat Portland State 42-35

The Associated Press

October 9, 2021, 9:47 PM

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Zach Borisch threw for a touchdown on his only pass and ran for a touchdown, and Idaho built a big lead before holding on to defeat Portland State 42-35 on Saturday.

Aundre Carter rushed for two touchdowns for the Vandals (2-3, 1-1 Big Sky Conference) and Mike Beaudry threw a touchdown pass to Terez Traynor for 42 yards.

Borisch started the scoring with a 2-yard run and found Dalton Cash behind the defense for a 46-yard score as the Vandals opened a 34-7 lead. But it was a Roshaun Johnson 3-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter that won the game.

Portland State (2-4, 1-2) cut it to 35-14 with Davis Alexander throwing his second touchdown pass to Kelly Beau on the last play of the first half. Alexander ran for a score and twice connected with Mataio Talalemotu to trail by a touchdown.

Idaho was running out the clock inside the 10 when Beaudry fumbled with 27 seconds left. The Vikings reeled off six plays, going from the 3 to the 47 but a last-play pass into the end zone was knocked down.

Alexander was 32-of-48 passing for 424 yards.

