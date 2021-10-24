Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » College Football » Huge second quarter leads…

Huge second quarter leads Sacramento State to rout of NAU

The Associated Press

October 24, 2021, 1:07 AM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jake Dunniway threw for 314 yards and two touchdowns in Sacramento State’s 37-point first half and the Hornets went on to blank Northern Arizona 44-0 on Saturday night.

Dunniway finished 21 of 35 for 382 yards. Backup Asher O’Hara added a touchdown pass and a touchdown run. Cameron Skattebo had 117 yards rushing and Marshel Martin had the same number receiving for the Hornets (5-2, 4-0 Big Sky).

Parker Clayton caught both of Dunniway’s TD passes in the Hornets’ 34-point second quarter. O’Hara, Martin and Skattebo added touchdown runs in the explosive 15 minutes.

RJ Martinez was 19-of-32 passing for 136 yards with an interception for NAU (3-4, 2-2). The Lumberjacks managed just 226 yards and 11 first downs.

Sacramento State, which remains half a game behind first-place Montana State in the conference standings, finished with 657 yards total offense.

