East Tennessee State rallies in fourth quarter to top Furman

The Associated Press

October 23, 2021, 5:51 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Tyler Riddell threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Malik Murray with nine seconds remaining to lift East Tennessee State to a 17-13 victory over Furman on Saturday for the Buccaneers’ first win in Greenville since 1997.

The winning TD came on the 14th play of an 80-yard drive when Riddle found Murray in the middle of the end zone and gave the Buccaneers (7-1, 4-1 Southern Conference) their only lead of the game.

The Paladins (4-3, 2-2) led 6-3 at halftime on two Timmy Bleekrode field goals and scored their only touchdown on Jace Wilson’s 20-yard pass to Ryan Miller early in the third quarter. The Buccaneers rallied with Quay Holmes’ 2-yard run to complete an 11-play, 75-yard drive late in the third quarter and Riddle’s TD pass to Murray.

Riddell was 22 of 30 for 177 yards passing. Holmes finished with 112 yards rushing on 18 carries for ETSU, ranked 14th in the FCS coaches poll.

Wilson was 15 of 26 for 227 yards and had an interception. Miller made eight caches for 139 yards.

