Coronavirus News: Financial help coming for Prince George's Co. renters | Big cats recover from COVID-19 | ‘America is hurting’ | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » College Football » Delaware St. cruises in…

Delaware St. cruises in blowout win over Va. Lynchburg

The Associated Press

October 9, 2021, 6:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Michael Chris-Ike and Sy’Veon Wilkerson each topped the century mark in rushing yards and scored two touchdowns apiece and Delaware State beat NCCAA-member Virginia Lynchburg 56-6 on Saturday.

Chris-Ike ran for 102 yards and Wilkerson 101. The Hornets (3-3) scored 42 points in the second quarter following a scoreless first.

Jared Lewis threw a pair of scores; one to Bizzett Woodley and the other to Trey Gross.

Darrius Sample threw a 59-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Gray for the Dragons.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD takes large step in changing operations, business for a world affected by climate change

Army delays huge IT personnel system rollout by nearly a year

Ray Odierno, former Army chief of staff, dies of cancer at 67

DoD outlines steps to stand up zero trust program office

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up