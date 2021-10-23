Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » College Football » Davis leads W Carolina…

Davis leads W Carolina to 1st win, 45-31 over The Citadel

The Associated Press

October 23, 2021, 5:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Carlos Davis passed for a career-high 401 yards and three touchdowns, TJ Jones ran for 132 and two scores and Western Carolina beat The Citadel 45-31 on Saturday.

The Catamounts (1-6, 1-3 Southern Conference) led 31-10 at halftime as Davis found Calvin Jones for seven yards, TJ Jones for 40 and Raphael Williams for 10.

The Bulldogs (2-5, 1-3) answered with a pair of touchdowns, the first coming after Western Carolina turned it over on its own 3, to close within a touchdown. Then TJ Jones, a transfer from Tusculum, scored on runs of 30 and 43 yards as the Catamounts regained control.

Williams had 12 receptions for a career-high 147 yards for Western Carolina.

Jaylan Adams and Darique Hampton combined for 197 yards passing for The Citadel with Raleigh Webb making four catches for a career-high 144 yards.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

CFPB building a more risk aware culture from the top down, bottom up

Agencies get new guidance for securing mobile devices on international travel

From recruitment to retention, Army puts more management focus on civilian workforce

Federal Data Strategy 2021 action plan sets cross-agency goals on AI, upskilling workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up