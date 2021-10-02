Coronavirus News: US hits 700,000 COVID deaths | National Zoo cats ‘improving’ after COVID-19 | Montgomery Co. schools to allow religious exemption | Latest cases in DC region
Crum’s late drive lifts Kent State over Bowling Green 27-20

The Associated Press

October 2, 2021, 7:19 PM

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Dustin Crum ran for an 11-yard touchdown with about six minutes left to lift Kent State to a 27-20 victory over Bowling Green on Saturday in the Mid-American Conference opener for both teams.

Crum’s scoring run capped a 13-play, 74-yard drive for Kent State (2-3 1-0). On the ensuing possession, Bowling Green (2-3, 0-1) couldn’t convert on fourth-and-7 at the Kent State 26. The Falcons final possession stalled deep inside their own territory.

Crum completed 15 of 28 passes for 134 yards and added 93 yards rushing on 12 carries. Marquez Cooper ran 31 times for 117 yards that included a pair of short-yardage touchdowns.

Matt McDonald was 29-of-45 passing for 263 yards with a touchdown pass and interception for the Falcons, who upset Minnesota 14-10 last week. Tyrone Broden had a 4-yard TD catch and Nick Mosley ran for a 12-yard touchdown that gave the Falcons a 20-13 lead with 9:05 remaining in the third quarter.

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

