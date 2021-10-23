Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » College Football » Crum, Kent State hold…

Crum, Kent State hold off Ohio 34-27

The Associated Press

October 23, 2021, 4:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Dustin Crum threw for one touchdown and ran for another and Kent State turned back Ohio 34-27 on Saturday.

The Golden Flashes (4-4, 3-1 Mid-American Conference) clinched the game when Andrew Glass kicked a 27-yard field goal that capped an 11-play, 65-yard drive with 3:04 left.

The Bobcats (1-7, 1-3) responded with a drive that got to the Kent State 1 but ended up settling for a field goal with 47 seconds to play. The Golden Flashes recovered the onside kick.

Crum was 26-of-31 passing for 257 yards and gained 93 on the ground on 17 attempts. Dante Cephas had nine receptions for 103 yards.

Crum and Cephas connected for 33 yards to open the scoring and Crum’s 4-touchdown yard run made it 17-7 at halftime. The Golden Flashes had two 74-yard drives in the third quarter.

Kurtis Rourke threw for 308 yards and had a pair of touchdown runs for Ohio.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Agencies get new guidance for securing mobile devices on international travel

From recruitment to retention, Army puts more management focus on civilian workforce

DoD civilians will be suspended without pay and then fired if they do not get vaccinated

Federal Data Strategy 2021 action plan sets cross-agency goals on AI, upskilling workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up