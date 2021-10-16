Colorado State allows just 76 yards in win over New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — David Bailey scored on two short runs, Cayden Camper kicked five field goals and the Colorado…

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — David Bailey scored on two short runs, Cayden Camper kicked five field goals and the Colorado State defense allowed just 76 yards of offense in a 36-7 victory over New Mexico on Saturday night.

The Rams (3-3, 2-0 Mountain West) allowed just 16 yards passing and 60 rushing to go with five sacks and two interceptions. The 76 yards allowed marks the second-lowest total in team history.

Camper, who has made 16 of his past 17 field goal tries, also had five field goals against Toledo and kicked six against San Jose State in previous CSU victories.

CSU’s Todd Centeio was 16-of-25 passing for 289 yards with a 43-yard TD to Gary Williams. Trey McBride caught seven passes for 135 yards.

New Mexico’s touchdown came on a 63-yard punt return by Luke Wysong. Defensive backs Jerrick Reed II and Ronald Wilson were a bright spot on defense for the Lobos (2-5, 0-3). Reed had 13 tackles, eight solo and Wilson added 12 tackles with six solo.

Lobos freshman quarterback CJ Montes was 3-of-19 passing for 11 yards with two interceptions. Aaron Dumas had 68 yards rushing, just eight yards less than his team’s total offense.

