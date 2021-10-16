Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Charleston Southern dispatches Hampton 35-5 behind Chambers

The Associated Press

October 16, 2021, 9:35 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jack Chambers threw for 357 yards and four scores and Charleston scored three touchdowns in the third quarter and went on to beat Hampton 35-5 on Saturday.

Chambers broke it open throwing a 45-yard touchdown pass to Kale Anderson on the Buccaneers’ (2-3, 1-2 Big South Conference) first drive of the second half for a 21-3 lead.

Chambers concluded a five-play, 98-yard drive with a 19-yard scoring pass to Ja’Rell Smith with 7:15 left in the third quarter.

Cayden Jordan caught six passes for 152 yards for Charleston Southern.

Jett Duffey threw for 107 yards for Hampton (2-4, 0-2).

