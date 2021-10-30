Coronavirus News: Pfizer shots cleared for kids 5-11 | COVID vaccinations offer more protection | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » College Football » Central Arkansas has two…

Central Arkansas has two pick-6s in 38-14 win

The Associated Press

October 30, 2021, 5:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Breylin Smith passed for one touchdown and ran for another, Central Arkansas returned two interceptions for touchdowns and the Bears defeated Jacksonville State 38-14 on Saturday.

Smith hit Sam Camargo for a 13-yard score and added another less than two minutes later on a 1-yard keeper which came after Cameron Godfrey returned an interception to the Gamecocks 12.

Treston Dunn grabbed the ball after it slipped from the hand of Zerrick Cooper as the Gamecocks quarterback was hit and returned it 51 yards for a score with just over a minute left in the half for a 21-7 lead.

Christian Cain had the other pick-6, an 87-yarder late in the game.

Darius Hale rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries for the Bears (4-4, 3-2 ASUN-WAC Challenge).

Cooper threw for a touchdown but had the three interceptions (3-5, 1-2).

The Gamecocks (3-5, 1-2) edged the Bears in total yards but Central Arkansas avoided any turnovers.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

A simple user agreement is changing how the Air Force looks at software

Federal Employees of the Year: Sammies awardees were early architects of COVID vaccines

DISA launches clean sheet budget review to help advance new strategic priorities

OPM preparing more telework, remote work guidance for agencies, Ahuja says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up