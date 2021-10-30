Coronavirus News: Pfizer shots cleared for kids 5-11 | COVID vaccinations offer more protection | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Body’s five touchdowns power Texas Southern past UAPB 59-17

The Associated Press

October 30, 2021, 7:52 PM

Andrew Body threw four touchdown passes and ran for a fifth score, leading Texas Southern to a 59-17 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday.

After Arkansas-Pine Bluff took a 3-0 lead early in the first quarter, Body threw four touchdown passes before halftime as the Tigers (2-5, 2-3 SWAC) took a 28-3 lead at the break.

In the second half, Body and Jacorey Howard had short touchdown runs and backup QB Jalen Brown threw two TD passes on his only attempts of the game. They were the freshman’s first career TDs in 67 pass attempts.

Body completed 16 of 25 passes for 271 yards and was not intercepted. He carried 16 times for 121 rushing yards.

For the Golden Lions (1-7, 0-5), Skyler Perry completed 25 of 37 passes for 311 yards. His one TD throw went to Trey Harrell, who had eight catches for 126 yards.

Texas Southern had 587-383 advantage in total offense.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

