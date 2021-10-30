Coronavirus News: Pfizer shots cleared for kids 5-11 | COVID vaccinations offer more protection | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Bisceglia makes FG with 5 seconds left to lift Robert Morris

The Associated Press

October 30, 2021, 3:37 PM

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — George Martin threw for 315 yards and two touchdowns, and Nick Bisceglia made a 38-yard field goal with five seconds left to help Robert Morris beat Hampton 38-35 on Saturday.

Martin highlighted Robert Morris’ final drive with a scramble to get away from pressure before finding tight end Dylan Smith over the middle for a 20-yard gain, setting up the field goal two plays later.

It was Robert Morris’ first lead since 10-7.

Alijah Jackson carried it 25 times for 127 yards and a touchdown for Robert Morris (3-4, 2-2 Big South). James Westry caught six passes for 101 yards. D’Andre Hicks and Jackson each had a touchdown grab.

Robert Morris overcame five rushing touchdowns from Hampton quarterback Jett Duffey.

Duffey was 14-of-20 passing for 287 yards, and he carried it 18 times for 84 yards for Hampton (3-5, 1-3). He tied a program record for rushing touchdowns in a single game, set by Alonzo Coleman in 2005.

