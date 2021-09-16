WVU hosts No. 15 Hokies at sold-out Mountaineer Field

No. 15 Virginia Tech (2-0) at West Virginia (1-1), Saturday at noon EDT (FS1). Line: Virginia Tech by 2 1/2,…

No. 15 Virginia Tech (2-0) at West Virginia (1-1), Saturday at noon EDT (FS1).

Line: Virginia Tech by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: West Virginia leads 28-23-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Black Diamond Trophy. Virginia Tech has won three straight in the series. West Virginia hasn’t possessed the trophy since 2003. The name is a nod to the region’s rich history with coal. Virginia Tech has its highest ranking since it rose to No. 12 in 2018 and is looking to return to the top 10 for the first time since an 11-win season in 2011.

KEY MATCHUP

West Virginia RB Leddie Brown against the Hokies’ defense. A 1,000-yard rusher a year ago, Brown is supposed to be the centerpiece of West Virginia’s offense but has yet to get on track this season. The senior is averaging 3.3 yards per carry and was limited to 31 yards in a 66-0 win over Long Island, which had allowed 318 rushing yards in its opener.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Virginia Tech: QB Braxton Burmeister. The junior is 5-1 as the starting quarterback. He took a hit from Middle Tennessee safety Gregory Grate Jr. last week and went to the sidelines for seven plays before returning to the game. Burmeister has completed 61% of his passes for 311 yards and two TDs with one interception.

West Virginia: Winston Wright. The junior returned a kickoff 90 yards for a score last week and had a school-record 217 yards in kick returns in the season opener at Maryland.

FACTS & FIGURES

West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege has surpassed 250 passing yards in each of the first two games … The Hokies have four interceptions, tied for fifth in the nation. Cornerback Jermaine Waller has one in each game. … Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock is a former assistant AD at West Virginia. … The Mountaineers will travel to Blacksburg, Virginia next season. … Both teams are among the national leaders in tackles for loss with West Virginia averaging 10.5 per game and Virginia Tech nine. But while the Hokies have amassed nine sacks, West Virginia has four … The Mountaineers allowed just 95 total yards and forced 10 punts last week.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.