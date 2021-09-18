Coronavirus News: COVID-19 tests getting hard to find | Panel says boosters only for seniors, high-risk | Montgomery Co. outdoor homecomings | Latest cases in DC region
Home » College Football » Wilderman throws TD pass…

Wilderman throws TD pass on last play; Indiana St. beats EKU

The Associated Press

September 18, 2021, 11:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Kurtis Wilderman threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Phazione McClurge on the last play of the game to lift Indiana State over Eastern Kentucky 23-21 on Saturday night.

Wilderman stepped into the pocket and fired his pass between two defenders to McClurge, who made a leaping catch at the goal line and was knocked nearly out of the end zone. But McClurge leaned the ball just over the goal line while falling and landing on his back.

Eastern Kentucky (1-2) had just taken its only lead of the game when Da’Joun Hewitt scored on a 4-yard touchdown run with 49 seconds left.

Wilderman was 11 of 17 for 111 yards passing. McClurge finished with six receptions for 75 yards, and he also caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Anthony Thompson in the second quarter.

Hunter Lunsford recovered a fumble and ran the ball five yards into the end zone for Indiana State (2-1) to open the scoring.

Parker McKinney completed 23 of 38 passes for 205 yards for Eastern Kentucky. He threw a 10-yard TD pass to Malik Owens in the first quarter. Davion Ross’ pick-6 tied the game 14-14 for the Colonels late in the second quarter.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

DIU's newest office is off and running investing in hardware innovations

Legacy financial management federal providers must define their roles in new approach

Under recent executive order, federal employees must now show proof of vaccination

Interior will move BLM headquarters, senior officials back to DC

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up