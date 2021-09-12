USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL – 9/12/2021
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year’s final poll and first-place votes received.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Alabama (64)
|2-0
|1624
|1
|2. Georgia (1)
|2-0
|1558
|2
|3. Oklahoma
|2-0
|1454
|4
|4. Oregon
|2-0
|1356
|11
|5. Texas A&M
|2-0
|1307
|5
|6. Clemson
|1-1
|1279
|6
|7. Iowa
|2-0
|1165
|12
|8. Cincinnati
|2-0
|1114
|8
|9. Florida
|2-0
|1095
|9
|10. Notre Dame
|2-0
|1059
|7
|11. Ohio State
|1-1
|1041
|3
|12. Penn State
|2-0
|995
|13
|13. UCLA
|2-0
|787
|16
|14. Iowa State
|1-1
|611
|10
|15. Virginia Tech
|2-0
|591
|21
|16. Mississippi
|2-0
|546
|20
|17. Wisconsin
|1-1
|537
|17
|18. Coastal Carolina
|2-0
|492
|19
|19. North Carolina
|1-1
|300
|22
|20. Auburn
|2-0
|264
|26
|21. Arizona State
|2-0
|246
|25
|22. Oklahoma State
|2-0
|222
|23
|23. BYU
|2-0
|213
|31
|24. Arkansas
|2-0
|196
|44
|25. Michigan
|2-0
|180
|27
Dropped out: No. 14 Southern California (1-1); No. 15 Texas (1-1); No. 18 Utah (1-1); No. 24 Miami (Fla.) (1-1).
Others receiving votes: Miami (Fla.) (1-1) 137; Southern California (1-1) 99; Central Florida (2-0) 65; Michigan State (2-0) 63; Liberty (2-0) 63; TCU (2-0) 57; Pittsburgh (2-0) 52; Kentucky (2-0) 50; Utah (1-1) 41; Texas (1-1) 36; Kansas State (2-0) 28; Indiana (1-1) 28; LSU (1-1) 26; Boston College (2-0) 22; Nevada (2-0) 18; Fresno State (2-1) 13; SMU (2-0) 10; Rutgers (2-0) 10; Louisiana-Lafayette (1-1) 9; San Diego State (2-0) 9; Mississippi State (2-0) 9; Army (2-0) 9; Tulane (1-1) 6; Maryland (2-0) 6; San Jose State (1-1) 5; North Carolina State (1-1) 5; Virginia (2-0) 4; Marshall (2-0) 4; Stanford (1-1) 3; Air Force (2-0) 3; Texas-San Antonio (2-0) 1; Memphis (2-0) 1; Boise State (1-1) 1.
