Coronavirus News: Unvaccinated patients strain nation's hospitals | Unions split on vaccine mandates | Latest cases in DC region | Vaccination progress
Home » College Football » USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA…

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press

September 12, 2021, 11:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL – 9/12/2021

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year’s final poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (64) 2-0 1624 1
2. Georgia (1) 2-0 1558 2
3. Oklahoma 2-0 1454 4
4. Oregon 2-0 1356 11
5. Texas A&M 2-0 1307 5
6. Clemson 1-1 1279 6
7. Iowa 2-0 1165 12
8. Cincinnati 2-0 1114 8
9. Florida 2-0 1095 9
10. Notre Dame 2-0 1059 7
11. Ohio State 1-1 1041 3
12. Penn State 2-0 995 13
13. UCLA 2-0 787 16
14. Iowa State 1-1 611 10
15. Virginia Tech 2-0 591 21
16. Mississippi 2-0 546 20
17. Wisconsin 1-1 537 17
18. Coastal Carolina 2-0 492 19
19. North Carolina 1-1 300 22
20. Auburn 2-0 264 26
21. Arizona State 2-0 246 25
22. Oklahoma State 2-0 222 23
23. BYU 2-0 213 31
24. Arkansas 2-0 196 44
25. Michigan 2-0 180 27

Dropped out: No. 14 Southern California (1-1); No. 15 Texas (1-1); No. 18 Utah (1-1); No. 24 Miami (Fla.) (1-1).

Others receiving votes: Miami (Fla.) (1-1) 137; Southern California (1-1) 99; Central Florida (2-0) 65; Michigan State (2-0) 63; Liberty (2-0) 63; TCU (2-0) 57; Pittsburgh (2-0) 52; Kentucky (2-0) 50; Utah (1-1) 41; Texas (1-1) 36; Kansas State (2-0) 28; Indiana (1-1) 28; LSU (1-1) 26; Boston College (2-0) 22; Nevada (2-0) 18; Fresno State (2-1) 13; SMU (2-0) 10; Rutgers (2-0) 10; Louisiana-Lafayette (1-1) 9; San Diego State (2-0) 9; Mississippi State (2-0) 9; Army (2-0) 9; Tulane (1-1) 6; Maryland (2-0) 6; San Jose State (1-1) 5; North Carolina State (1-1) 5; Virginia (2-0) 4; Marshall (2-0) 4; Stanford (1-1) 3; Air Force (2-0) 3; Texas-San Antonio (2-0) 1; Memphis (2-0) 1; Boise State (1-1) 1.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

A Tuesday like no other: State Dept. remembers its 9/11 first responders and a new generation of diplomats

Updated: New executive order requires vaccines for all federal employees, contractors

A Tuesday like no other: An oral history of 9/11 through the eyes of federal employees

DoD wants transformational 2023 budget, but will take some cuts to pay for it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up