USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL – 9/12/2021

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year’s final poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Alabama (64) 2-0 1624 1 2. Georgia (1) 2-0 1558 2 3. Oklahoma 2-0 1454 4 4. Oregon 2-0 1356 11 5. Texas A&M 2-0 1307 5 6. Clemson 1-1 1279 6 7. Iowa 2-0 1165 12 8. Cincinnati 2-0 1114 8 9. Florida 2-0 1095 9 10. Notre Dame 2-0 1059 7 11. Ohio State 1-1 1041 3 12. Penn State 2-0 995 13 13. UCLA 2-0 787 16 14. Iowa State 1-1 611 10 15. Virginia Tech 2-0 591 21 16. Mississippi 2-0 546 20 17. Wisconsin 1-1 537 17 18. Coastal Carolina 2-0 492 19 19. North Carolina 1-1 300 22 20. Auburn 2-0 264 26 21. Arizona State 2-0 246 25 22. Oklahoma State 2-0 222 23 23. BYU 2-0 213 31 24. Arkansas 2-0 196 44 25. Michigan 2-0 180 27

Dropped out: No. 14 Southern California (1-1); No. 15 Texas (1-1); No. 18 Utah (1-1); No. 24 Miami (Fla.) (1-1).

Others receiving votes: Miami (Fla.) (1-1) 137; Southern California (1-1) 99; Central Florida (2-0) 65; Michigan State (2-0) 63; Liberty (2-0) 63; TCU (2-0) 57; Pittsburgh (2-0) 52; Kentucky (2-0) 50; Utah (1-1) 41; Texas (1-1) 36; Kansas State (2-0) 28; Indiana (1-1) 28; LSU (1-1) 26; Boston College (2-0) 22; Nevada (2-0) 18; Fresno State (2-1) 13; SMU (2-0) 10; Rutgers (2-0) 10; Louisiana-Lafayette (1-1) 9; San Diego State (2-0) 9; Mississippi State (2-0) 9; Army (2-0) 9; Tulane (1-1) 6; Maryland (2-0) 6; San Jose State (1-1) 5; North Carolina State (1-1) 5; Virginia (2-0) 4; Marshall (2-0) 4; Stanford (1-1) 3; Air Force (2-0) 3; Texas-San Antonio (2-0) 1; Memphis (2-0) 1; Boise State (1-1) 1.

