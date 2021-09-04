CORONAVIRUS NEWS: HS football games cancelled after positive COVID-19 cases | Efforts grow to stop use of parasite drug | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Stephen F. Austin roars back against Tarleton, 20-10

The Associated Press

September 4, 2021, 10:57 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Trae Self passed for 235 yards with a touchdown, Miles Reed rushed for 71 yards and a score, Chris Campos kicked two field goals and Stephen F. Austin rallied to defeat Tarleton State 20-10 on Saturday night in a season opener for both teams.

The Lumberjacks fell into a 10-0 hole but then scored 20 unanswered points over the final 37 minutes. Self found Xavier Gipson for a 35-yard score to make it 10-7 with 6:44 left in the first half.

Campos knotted the game at 10-10 with a 22-yard field goal late in the third, added a 43-yarder in the fourth, and Reed scored from the 2.

Tarleton’s Steven Duncan was 21-for-33 passing for 242 yards and a TD, but was picked off three times. Duncan put the Texans on the board early, turning a Stephen F. Austin fumble into a two-play scoring drive that lasted just 10 seconds. He capped it with a 35-yard strike to J.F. Thomas.

Tarleton’s Adrian Guzman added a 36-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead just 10 seconds into the second quarter.

From there, the Lumberjacks gained the momentum starting with a Myles Brooks interception of Duncan, leading to Gipson’s touchdown catch on the other end.

Stephen F. Austin forced a punt, made two interceptions and halted Tarleton twice on downs the rest of the way.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

