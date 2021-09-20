MLB Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MIAMI -135 Washington +115 at CINCINNATI -202 Pittsburgh +175 at MILWAUKEE…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MIAMI -135 Washington +115 at CINCINNATI -202 Pittsburgh +175 at MILWAUKEE -190 St. Louis +160 L.A. Dodgers -210 at COLORADO +175 Atlanta -160 at ARIZONA +140 at SAN DIEGO -125 San Francisco +105 American League at CLEVELAND -130 Kansas City +115 Chicago White Sox -162 at DETROIT +148 at N.Y. YANKEES -275 Texas +220 at TAMPA BAY -113 Toronto -102 Houston -200 at L.A. ANGELS +170 at OAKLAND -130 Seattle +115 Interleague at PHILADELPHIA -200 Baltimore +170 at BOSTON -155 N.Y. Mets +135 at CHICAGO CUBS -118 Minnesota +102 College football Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at APPALACHIAN ST. 7½ 8 (58½) Marshall at CHARLOTTE 2½ 3 (56½) Middle Tennessee at VIRGINIA 4 4 (67) Wake Forest Liberty 6½ 6 (53) at SYRACUSE at FRESNO ST. 31 31 (58½) UNLV at MINNESOTA 31 31 (51½) Bowling Green at NORTHWESTERN 15 15 (47½) Ohio Georgia 32½ 35 (51) at VANDERBILT at TCU 10½ 10 (64) SMU at TEXAS 11 9 (61½) Texas Tech LSU 4 3 (56) at MISSISSIPPI ST. at CENT. MICHIGAN 10½ 10 (56½) FIU at ARMY 7½ 9 (51) Miami (Ohio) Missouri 2 3 (59) at BOSTON COLLEGE Boise St. 9½ 9 (65) at UTAH ST. at WISCONSIN 5½ 6 (46½) Notre Dame at COASTAL CAROLINA 35 36 (66) UMass Toledo 4 5 (56½) at BALL ST. at E. MICHIGAN 5½ 6 (61½) Texas St. at W. MICHIGAN 2½ 3 (63) San Jose St. at UTAH 13½ 15 (55) Washington St. at MICHIGAN 18½ 19 (51½) Rutgers at IOWA 23 23 (44½) Colorado St. at MEMPHIS 3½ 3 (65) UTSA at MARYLAND 14½ 15 (66½) Kent St. at PURDUE 11 11 (55½) Illinois Louisville 2½ 3 (62) at FLORIDA ST. Iowa St. 6½ 8 (48) at BAYLOR Wyoming 29½ 30 (55) at UCONN Clemson 10 10 (47) at NC STATE Texas A&M 5½ 6 (48) at ARKANSAS at AUBURN 26½ 27 (57) Georgia St. at DUKE 13 16 (57½) Kansas at TULSA 13½ 14 (62½) Arkansas St. UCLA 3½ 6 (58½) at STANFORD Louisiana-Lafayette 13½ 14 (53½) at GEORGIA SOUTHERN Buffalo 12 14 (53½) at OLD DOMINION at MICHIGAN ST. 4 5 (51½) Nebraska at HOUSTON 20½ 21 (48½) Navy at OKLAHOMA ST. 7½ 6 (46) Kansas St. at FLORIDA 20 20 (61½) Tennessee Kentucky 5½ 6 (49½) at SOUTH CAROLINA at LOUISIANA TECH 12 12 (64) North Texas at ALABAMA 44½ 45 (57½) Southern Miss. at OHIO ST. 49 49 (67½) Akron at OKLAHOMA 16½ 17 (59) West Virginia North Carolina 12 12 (63) at GEORGIA TECH at TULANE 4 4 (57) UAB Hawaii 16½ 17 (58½) at NEW MEXICO ST. Troy 23 24 (50) at LOUISIANA-MONROE at AIR FORCE 5 6 (52) FAU Indiana 10 9 (62½) at W. KENTUCKY at UTEP 2 2 (54½) New Mexico at WASHINGTON 7½ 8 (46) California at BYU 23½ 23 (53) South Florida at ARIZONA ST. 14 15 (44½) Colorado at OREGON 27½ 29 (58½) Arizona at SOUTHERN CAL 13 12 (63) Oregon St. NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Carolina 7 8 (43½) at HOUSTON Sunday at TENNESSEE 5 5 (48½) Indianapolis at NY GIANTS 3 3 (48½) Atlanta at KANSAS CITY 6½ 7 (55½) LA Chargers at PITTSBURGH 4½ 5 (44½) Cincinnati at CLEVELAND 7½ 8 (46½) Chicago Baltimore 9 9 (49½) at DETROIT at NEW ENGLAND 3 3 (43) New Orleans Arizona 7 8 (52) at JACKSONVILLE at BUFFALO 9½ 9 (46) Washington at DENVER 10½ 11 (41½) NY Jets at LAS VEGAS 5½ 4 (45½) Miami Seattle 1 1 (55) at MINNESOTA at LA RAMS 1½ 1 (54½) Tampa Bay at SAN FRANCISCO 4 4 (47½) Green Bay Monday at DALLAS 3½ 4 (51½) Philadelphia

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.