9/11 ANNIVERSARY: DC school honors teacher killed on 9/11 | 9/11 Pentagon survivor looks back | Entertainment's response to 9/11 | Covering 9/11 before smartphones
Home » College Football » Sirmon's 3 TDs carry…

Sirmon’s 3 TDs carry Central Michigan past Robert Morris

The Associated Press

September 11, 2021, 6:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Jacob Sirmon threw for three touchdowns, Dallas Dixon had two receiving scores and Central Michigan dominated Robert Morris 45-0 on Saturday.

It was Central Michigan’s first shutout since November 23, 2013, a 37-0 win over UMass.

Sirmon connected with Hunter Buczkowski for a 3-yard score and with JaCorey Sullivan for 24 yards to extend the Chippewas lead to 19-0 with 4:49 left before halftime. A little more than three minutes later, Daniel Richardson threw a 16-yard pass to Dallas Dixon for a 28-0 advantage.

The Chippewas (1-1) took the second-half kick and marched 68 yards in eight plays that ended with Sirmon throwing a 6-yard scoring pass to Dixon for a five-touchdown lead.

Lew Nichols III had 79 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown and Kalil Pimpleton tallied 58 yards with a touchdown for CMU.

Central Michigan outgained the Colonials (0-1) 515-109 in total yardage and held the ball for more than 35 minutes.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

CISA tells agencies they don’t have to go it alone on zero trust

A Tuesday like no other: An oral history of 9/11 through the eyes of federal employees

Agencies will need to start taking emissions into procurement decisions

DoD wants transformational 2023 budget, but will take some cuts to pay for it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up