9/11 ANNIVERSARY: DC school honors teacher killed on 9/11 | 9/11 Pentagon survivor looks back | Entertainment's response to 9/11 | Covering 9/11 before smartphones
Home » College Football » Sheread sparks Florida A&M…

Sheread sparks Florida A&M past Fort Valley State 34-7

The Associated Press

September 11, 2021, 9:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jah’Marae Sheread scored on a 34-yard catch-and-run from backup quarterback Rasean McKay on fourth down — breaking five tackles on the way — to spark Florida A&M to a 34-7 victory over Division II-member Fort Valley State on Saturday.

McKay’s effort on a fourth-and-4 play — in a game that saw a 30-minute lightning delay in the first half — helped the Rattlers (1-1) pull away from a 7-7 halftime tie. McKay took over in the second half for freshman QB Junior Muratovic. A&M’s defense got in on the scoring when Isaiah Land forced a fumble on a sack that was scooped up and returned 45 yards for a score by Lerodrick James for a 21-7 lead. Bishop Bonnett added a 12-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

Muratovic connected with tight end Kamari Young for A&M’s first TD of the season in the first quarter. The Rattlers were held to two field goals in a 7-6 season-opening loss to Jackson State. Jose Romo-Martinez added two fourth-quarter field goals, including a 49-yarder.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

A Tuesday like no other: Feds recall shock of 9/11

A Tuesday like no other: State Dept. remembers its 9/11 first responders and a new generation of diplomats

Updated: New executive order requires vaccines for all federal employees, contractors

DoD wants transformational 2023 budget, but will take some cuts to pay for it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up