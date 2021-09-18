Coronavirus News: COVID-19 tests getting hard to find | Panel says boosters only for seniors, high-risk | Montgomery Co. outdoor homecomings | Latest cases in DC region
Home » College Football » Shepherd leads Kennesaw State…

Shepherd leads Kennesaw State to 31-10 road win over Wofford

The Associated Press

September 18, 2021, 9:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Xavier Shepherd threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran 56 yards for a fourth-quarter score as Kennesaw State breezed to a 31-10 road victory over Wofford in nonconference play on Saturday.

Nathan Robertson staked the Owls (2-1) to a 3-0 lead with a 24-yard field goal at the 5:11 mark of the second quarter. Shepherd hooked up with Caleb O’Neal for a 14-yard score with 51 seconds left before halftime for a 10-0 advantage.

Kyle Glover’s 29-yard TD run pushed the Owls’ lead to 17-0 in the third quarter before Walker Gliarmis got the Terriers (1-1) on the scoreboard with a 48-yard field goal at the 6:55 mark of the quarter. Kennesaw State made it 24-3 when Shepherd fired a 67-yard scoring strike to Iaan Cousin on third-and-20 just 41 seconds into the final period. Shepherd put the finishing touch on the victory with a 56-yard TD run with 6:42 left to play. Shepherd completed 5 of 6 passes for 95 yards. Glover had 95 yards on 18 carries.

Irvin Mulligan capped the scoring for Wofford with a 1-yard TD run with 10:26 remaining in the game.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

USPS says vaccination, testing requirements subject to 'mandatory' union negotiations

Legacy financial management federal providers must define their roles in new approach

Diverse federal workforce key to embedding equity in agency public service, OMB says

Under recent executive order, federal employees must now show proof of vaccination

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up