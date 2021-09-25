Coronavirus News: COVID-19 booster shots plans in Md. | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Howard Co. seeks input for Rescue Plan funds | Latest cases in DC region
Home » College Football » Richardson throws 3 TD…

Richardson throws 3 TD passes in 4th quarter, CMU beats FIU

The Associated Press

September 25, 2021, 4:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Backup quarterback Daniel Richardson threw for three fourth-quarter touchdowns and Central Michigan rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit to beat Florida International 31-27 on Saturday.

Richardson had two touchdown passes in three-plus minutes to get Central Michigan within 27-24 with 7:12 remaining. Lew Nichols III scored from 15-yards out to cap a 10-play drive and JaCorey Sullivan caught a 14-yard scoring pass.

Richardson’s 27-yard connection with Dallas Dixon on third-and-3 capped an 80-yard drive with 1:18 remaining for CMU’s first lead since 3-0.

Nichols carried it 25 times for 152 yards for Central Michigan (2-2). Starter Jacob Sirmon was 14-for-26 passing for 121 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Sirmon found Dallas Dixon for an 11-yard score to pull within 14-10 at halftime.

Richardson finished 16 of 23 for 276 yards.

Max Bortenschlager threw for 395 yards and two touchdowns with one interception for FIU (1-3). Rishard Dames had a interception and blocked punt return for a score. Tyrese Chambers caught six passes for 175 yards and a touchdown, and Bryce Singleton also caught six passes for 173 yards

Dames’ blocked punt and 6-yard return put FIU ahead 27-10.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Olson’s customer-first approach helped Treasury get out from under technical debt

Range of penalties possible for employees who don't comply with federal vaccine mandate, attorneys say

OMB tells agencies to start planning for possible government shutdown

DoD's drug supply chain is shaky, DoD IG report adds to growing evidence of that

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up