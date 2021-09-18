Coronavirus News: COVID-19 tests getting hard to find | Panel says boosters only for seniors, high-risk | Montgomery Co. outdoor homecomings | Latest cases in DC region
Home » College Football » Portland State earns first…

Portland State earns first win, tops Western Oregon, 21-7

The Associated Press

September 18, 2021, 8:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Davis Alexander threw a pair of touchdown passes as Portland State knocked off Division II Western Oregon 21-7 on Saturday.

Alexander engineered a nine-play, 90-yard drive in the first quarter, hitting Beau Kelly from nine-yards out for the game’s first score. The pair combined on the Vikings’ third touchdown, an 18-yard strike to cap a 12-play, 65-yard drive to take a 21-0 lead.

Alexander was 23 of 37 for 295 yards, the two touchdowns and an interception to give the Vikings their first win in three starts. Malik Walker carried 18 times for 89 yards and scored a third-quarter touchdown on a 1-yard run.

Western Oregon scored its lone touchdown with 4:16 left when Ryan Worthley found Damon Hickok with a six-yard pass to cap an 80-yard, 11-play drive.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Legacy financial management federal providers must define their roles in new approach

USDA Chief Data Officer Ted Kaouk moving to OPM in October

USPS says vaccination, testing requirements subject to 'mandatory' union negotiations

Under recent executive order, federal employees must now show proof of vaccination

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up