Coronavirus News: US sets stage for boosters | Importance of nuance when dealing with COVID | How 'dark winter' can be avoided | Latest cases in DC region
Home » College Football » Peoples, Noel lead Appalachian…

Peoples, Noel lead Appalachian State over Marshal 31-30

The Associated Press

September 23, 2021, 11:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Camerun Peoples ran for three touchdowns and Nate Noel rushed for 87 of his 187 yards on a game-saving drive and Appalachian State defeated Marshall 31-30 on Thursday night.

After Chandler Stanton’s 45-yard field goal put the Mountaineers on top with 5:45 to play, the defense held but Robert Lefevre’s 45-yard punt pinned Appalachian State on its 8-yard line with four minutes remaining.

Noel then carried five-straight times, the last two 41- and 22-yard bursts that put the Mountaineers (3-1) on the Marshall 5. Quarterback Chase Brice then knelt down three times to run out the clock.

After the second of Brice’s touchdowns, Rasheen Ali had a 97-yard kickoff return to give Marshall a 20-14 lead. But Brice capped a third long drive with a touchdown two seconds before halftime to put Appalachian State back on top 21-20.

Ali’s touchdown run gave Marshall (2-2) a 30-21 lead entering the fourth quarter.

The former conference rivals from the FCS days were meeting for the second time as FBS schools with Marshall winning 17-7 last season.

_____

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Senators introduce bill to incentivize agencies to lease space they don’t need

Air Force meeting recruitment goals, changing mindset around work and training

MSPB nominees describe strategies for dealing with the board's daunting backlog

Biden cybersecurity leaders back incident reporting legislation as 'absolutely critical'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up