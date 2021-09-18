Coronavirus News: COVID-19 tests getting hard to find | Panel says boosters only for seniors, high-risk | Montgomery Co. outdoor homecomings | Latest cases in DC region
Pannunzio punt return keys Colorado State’s win over Toledo

The Associated Press

September 18, 2021, 8:43 PM

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Thomas Pannunzio returned a punt 70 yards for the game’s only touchdown and Cayden Camper kicked five field goals as Colorado State surprised Toledo 22-6 on Saturday.

Pannunzio fielded the punt at his 30-yard line, started to his left, then broke to his right. After slipping through several arm tackles, he went the final 40 yards untouched to give the Rams a 13-6 third-quarter lead. Camper completed the scoring with three field goals in the fourth quarter.

Colorado State gained 209 yards rushing, with David Bailey accounting for 132 yards on 30 carries. Trey McBride caught nine passes for 109 yards, just one yard less than the Rams’ total as starting quarterback Todd Centeio was a mere 11 of 27 for 110 yards.

Toledo, which nearly upset Notre Dame a week prior, managed 291 yards on offense. Carter Bradley passed for 254 yards but the Rockets were held to 21 yards rushing. Toledo had only 11 first downs and converted only 4 of 18 on third down.

